On Friday, June 13, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jill Cummins sentenced Marlon Adilson Melendez, 30, to life in prison plus 60 years for the horrific abuse and killing of a toddler in 2023.

Melendez was convicted in February of first-degree child abuse resulting in death, second-degree murder, and multiple child abuse counts following a jury trial.

The charges stem from the boy’s death inside a Silver Spring apartment in March 2023.

That morning, the boy’s mother called 911 saying her son wasn’t breathing after they fell asleep. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy later revealed multiple signs of abuse.

Detectives quickly focused on Melendez, the mother’s boyfriend, after uncovering “serious bodily injuries including a fractured femur” and a disturbing pattern of abuse.

Surveillance video from March 9, 2023, showed Melendez pulling the child’s hair, scratching his temple, and digging into his head while they sat at a restaurant on Piney Branch Road.

At one point, prosecutors said, he rubbed lemon juice into the child’s eye.

The child cried out in distress every time Melendez touched him, prosecutors said.

“This is an outrageously sad case involving the loss of a one-year-old baby,” said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. “We express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family.”

Melendez was arrested and charged in 2023 following the investigation by Montgomery County Police. His sentence on Friday marks the end of a case that shocked the region.

Out of respect for the family’s wishes, the victim’s name has not been publicly released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.