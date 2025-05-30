Man Killed In Montgomery County Parking Lot Fight, DC Suspect Arrested After 2 Weeks: Police

Guy Tyrell Johnson, 42, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 31-year-old Emmanuel Bisudu Sesay on Thursday, May 15 in White Oak, the Montgomery County Police Department announced on Friday afternoon.

According to detectives, Johnson got into a fight with Sesay around 10:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive.

During the altercation, Johnson stabbed Sesay and ran, police said.

First responders treated Sesay at the scene and transported him to an area hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

Police said Sesay had no known address.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington, DC ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy.

Montgomery County homicide detectives identified Johnson as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on Wednesday, May 28.

He was tracked down and arrested the next day in DC by Montgomery County Task Force Officers working with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Johnson is being held in DC while he awaits extradition back to Montgomery County.

