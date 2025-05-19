Man Fatally Stabbed In Montgomery County Identified, Search For Killer Ongoing: Police

Montgomery County Police say 31-year-old Emmanuel Bisudu Sesay, who had no known address, died after being attacked late Thursday night, May 15, in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

First responders found Sesay suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified, officials said Monday, May 19.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.