Man Dies After Police Encounter In Gaithersburg, Officers Identified By Maryland AG

Marvin Salamanca Garcia, 35, of Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead on Thursday, Dec. 26, after an incident involving Gaithersburg Police Department officers two days earlier, according to the AG's Independent Investigations Division (IID).

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 to a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of N. Summit Avenue, officials said, noting that Salamanca Garcia was found lying on the ground outside an apartment building, covered in blood and acting erratically.

After he stood up and began to walk away, officers detained him by placing him on the ground. While waiting for fire and rescue personnel, Salamanca Garcia became unconscious and stopped breathing, the IID reported.

Police provided emergency medical aid until rescue units arrived, who then transported him to a hospital where he later died.

The officers involved have been identified as:

Sgt. Evan Milano, an 11-year veteran;

Cpl. Doug Seek, a nine-year veteran;

Officer William Diggons, a seven-year veteran with two prior years of service;

Officer Kelvin Colon, a three-year veteran;

Officer Nick Ozkayan, a four-year veteran;

Officer Anna Reckley, a one-year veteran;

Officer Jaime Flores-Rios, a one-year veteran.

All seven officers are assigned to the Gaithersburg Police Department's Operations Bureau.

The IID is still investigating the in-custody death, and body-cam footage is expected to be released by the AG's office next month.

