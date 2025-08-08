Luis Davila-Marerro, 42, who has no known address, was sentenced to 35 years in prison this week after being convicted earlier this year for kidnapping and robbing a driver while her son was inside, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from an incident that began around 9:00 p.m. on July 6, 2024, in Montgomery Village, when a woman who worked for a Spanish-speaking taxi service received a call from Davila-Marerro.

She had driven him several times in the past. Instead of contacting the business, Davila-Marerro called the woman directly, according to prosecutors.

They arranged a pickup in the 18000 block of Contour Road in Montgomery Village, they said. The victim had her 12-year-old son in the vehicle at the time.

Once inside the car, Davila-Marerro began directing the woman where to drive.

They traveled for several hours, going into Howard County and then back to Montgomery Village while he threatened both the woman and her son, according to prosecutors.

Davila-Marerro demanded any cash they had and their cell phones during the harrowing trip.

The woman only had a few dollars on her, but Davila-Marerro accessed a bank app on her phone and transferred $480 from her account to himself.

At one point, he spoke on the phone with someone else and asked what he should do with the victim and her son, the State’s Attorney’s Office said, noting that the woman and her child were “afraid for their lives."

Davila-Marerro eventually got out of the woman's vehicle at approximately 1:00 a.m., back in Montgomery Village.

Davila-Marero was convicted on Feb. 19 of two counts of kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery.

His sentence will run consecutive to a separate 10-year sentence he received in March 2025 for charges of burglary and violation of probation.

“This predator has shown an escalation of violence, repeatedly targeting women in our community,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy. “We thank the judge for issuing an appropriate sentence and taking into consideration the defendant’s extensive criminal history.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.