Loaded Gun Found On Student At Gaithersburg High School, Police Say

Police in Gaithersburg arrested a 15-year-old student after they say he brought a loaded, privately manufactured firearm — also known as a ghost gun — onto school grounds.

The incident happened around 1:11 p.m. on May 8 at Gaithersburg High School, located on Education Boulevard, according to the Gaithersburg Police Department.

Officers were called to the school after administrators raised concerns, officials said.

During their investigation, a Community Engagement Officer and staff members made contact with the student and conducted a search, when they recovered the loaded weapon, police said.

The teen was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Gaithersburg Police station, where he was charged with:

Underage possession of a firearm

Possession of a loaded handgun;

Possession of a dangerous weapon on school property;

Possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Officials have not said what prompted the investigation or whether any threats were involved. No injuries were reported.

