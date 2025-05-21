Javier Armando Pastran Morales, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday, May 15 outside his Rockville home following a monthlong investigation into a Peeping Tom, police said.

The arrest follows an incident that happened around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, when officers were called to the 7100 block of Democracy Boulevard in Bethesda for a complaint.

The investigation revealed that Pastran Morales used his cell phone to allegedly record or photograph a woman who was trying on clothes in an adjacent fitting room, Montgomery County Police said.

“When the victim realized she was being filmed, Pastran Morales left the fitting room and the store," they added.

Detectives used mall surveillance footage and description details to identify Pastran Morales as the suspect, according to investigators.

On May 9, officers obtained an arrest warrant charging him with peeping tom, private place-prurient intent and visual surveillance-private area.

He was arrested six days later and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was later released on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond, the department announced on Wednesday, May 21.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.