Javier Armando Pastran Morales, 32, of Rockville, is behind bars after allegedly recording a teenage girl inside a department store changing room, prompting a probe that led to a host of charges.

In April, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to Urban Outfitters at the Westfield mall when a 15-year-old girl reported that a man had recorded her in a changing room.

During the investigation, Pastran Morales was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested in May,

The investigation revealed that Pastran Morales used his cell phone to allegedly record or photograph a woman who was trying on clothes in an adjacent fitting room, Montgomery County Police said.

“When the victim realized she was being filmed, Pastran Morales left the fitting room and the store," they added.

Detectives used mall surveillance footage and description details to identify Pastran Morales as the suspect, according to investigators.

Following his arrest, investigators seized Pastran Morales' phone, which led to troubling discoveries.

According to police, investigators found child sexual abuse material on the device, including videos of Pastran Morales engaging in sexual activity with a small dog, and photographs they believe were produced by Pastran Morales.

He was arrested again on Friday, July 11, and charged with:

Manufacturing child pornography;

Sex abuse of a minor;

Distribution of child pornography;

Aggravated cruelty to animals;

Possession of child pornography.

Pastran Morales is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

