Jaril Verde Murillo, 17, who has no fixed address, was killed late Tuesday, Aug. 19, while walking along a path near the Foxhall Apartments in the 700 block of University Boulevard East, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officers were called to the area at approximately 11:28 p.m. for reports of shots fired, followed by a call for a person down in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found Verde Murillo suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Verde Murillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teens who were Verde Murillo with him were uninjured.

Investigators said Verde Murillo and the others were walking when another unknown group began firing at them before fleeing.

Verde Murillo was struck, and collapsed in the roadway, where he died.

His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which ruled his death a homicide by gunshot wound, officials said.

As of Thursday, Aug. 21, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

