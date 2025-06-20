Godofredo Gonzales Zelaya, 46, was struck and killed shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18, in the Derwood area, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The deadly crash happened north of the intersection of Frederick Road and Indianola Drive, police said.

A 2018 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Frederick Road when, for reasons still under investigation, it struck Gonzales Zelaya, investigators say.

The driver left the scene but was later located by patrol officers and arrested for DUI.

Zelaya was pronounced dead at the scene.

A photo of him, taken from his identification card, has been released to the public.

“Detectives have been unable to locate the family of the decedent,” police said, “and are asking for the public’s help in identifying possible family members.”

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call CRU detectives at (240) 773-6620.

