Gaithersburg Man Shoots Victim Multiple Times After Parking Lot Brawl, Police Say

A Gaithersburg man is behind bars after allegedly shooting another man multiple times during a violent parking lot brawl in Maryland, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Davion Gray, 23, is accused of shooting a man in the upper and lower body after a group attack on Rockville Pike, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The shooting happened around 9:54 p.m. on Monday, April 21, in the 11500 block of Rockville Pike.

Investigators said a group of people got into an argument with a man in a parking lot. That argument escalated into a physical assault — and then a shooting.

“Gray then shot the victim in the upper and lower body and left the scene,” police said.

The victim was seriously hurt and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Detectives later identified Gray as the shooter. He was arrested on a warrant charging him with:

  • Attempted second-degree murder;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Gray is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

