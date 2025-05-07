Gaithersburg Man Shoots Victim Multiple Times After Parking Lot Brawl, Police Say

Davion Gray, 23, is accused of shooting a man in the upper and lower body after a group attack on Rockville Pike, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The shooting happened around 9:54 p.m. on Monday, April 21, in the 11500 block of Rockville Pike.

Investigators said a group of people got into an argument with a man in a parking lot. That argument escalated into a physical assault — and then a shooting.

“Gray then shot the victim in the upper and lower body and left the scene,” police said.

The victim was seriously hurt and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Detectives later identified Gray as the shooter. He was arrested on a warrant charging him with:

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Gray is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.