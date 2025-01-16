Gaithersburg FBI Agent Tricked Aspiring Models, Raped Them At Tattoo Parlor: Indictment

Eduardo Valdivia, 40, also known as "Lalo Brown," was arrested late last year following an investigation into reports of rape and other offenses at the Gaithersburg tattoo studio he owns, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Valdivia owns DC Fine Line Tattoos on the 9800 block of Washingtonian Boulevard, where the alleged assaults occurred.

Initially, two women came forward reporting sexual abuse, leading to Valdivia's initial arrest. A third alleged victim came forward after that, resulting in additional charges.

Valdivia was hit with 19 charges that included multiple counts of second-degree rape and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

According to investigators, the women were lured to the tattoo studio in separate incidents under the guise of modeling opportunities with a company called Exeter Models. They believed that they were communicating with a woman.

The first victim came forward in October last year, reporting that she was raped by a man identified as "Lalo Brown," then a second victim reported a similar assault in November.

Detectives determined "Lalo Brown" was actually Valdivia, and both victims positively identified him as their attacker.

The alleged crimes include acts such as digital penetration, cunnilingus, and other non-consensual acts, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Valdivia's first victim was invited to do a test photoshoot at the shop under the guise he would be able to connect her with a modeling agency.

In September 2024, he took photos of her before instructing her to get into a bathing suit; however, after she changed, she returned to find that multiple video cameras had been set up, all focused on a couch in the room.

"Valdivia stated they would now do 'partner work,' and produced a bottle of body oil," court documents say. "(The victim) stated Valdivia was shirtless, noting that he appeared to be muscular.

"He instructed (the victim) to 'seduce the camera' while he massaged her legs, stomach, arms, and chest area above her breasts." It is further alleged that Valdivia pulled down her underwear, took of her bikini top and she "became fearful of Valdivia." Photos of the encounter later appeared on Instagram, prosecutors said.

His second victim reported similar "modeling opportunities," where she was photographed throughout the studio and building.

Both victims' photos were posted on social media. A third victim, who was still in high school, later came forward after being photographed following a free tattoo from Valdivia.

"(The victim) heard from Valdivia one more time, when he asked her if she wanted to hang out with him," court documents state. "She replied that she was in high school and no longer wanted to hear from him again."

Though she didn't initially make a police report, in November 2024, the third victim said she reviewed her list of blocked accounts on Instagram, where she noticed the "DCFineLines" page was no longer available.

"She conducted an Internet search about the page and discovered a media release from 2024 where (Valdivia) was arrested for two separate rapes that took place in the tattoo shop.

"She later contacted Montgomery County Police."

No details about Valdivia's next court appearance have been released.

