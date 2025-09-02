Luis Antonio Quintanilla, 39, is sitting in a Texas jail after being arrested in Irving on Monday, Sept. 1 after local authorities were alerted that he was wanted for murder in Montgomery County, according to police.

Detectives say Quintanilla fatally shot his partner, 35-year-old Maritza Ferman Sorto, outside their shared home in the 9000 block of Centerway Road in Gaithersburg.

On Sunday, Aug. 31, at about 2:42 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting.

First responders found Sorto suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Division determined Quintanilla was responsible and a warrant charging him with first-degree murder was issued.

Quintanilla made it all the way to Texas before being busted, officials said. He is being held there pending his extradition back to Montgomery County to face the murder charge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.