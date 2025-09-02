Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Fugitive Luis Quintanilla Arrested For MD Murder In Texas

A wanted fugitive accused of killing his partner in Maryland was tracked down hundreds of miles away in Texas, authorities announced.

Luis Antonio Quintanilla

Luis Antonio Quintanilla

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Luis Antonio Quintanilla, 39, is sitting in a Texas jail after being arrested in Irving on Monday, Sept. 1 after local authorities were alerted that he was wanted for murder in Montgomery County, according to police.

Detectives say Quintanilla fatally shot his partner, 35-year-old Maritza Ferman Sorto, outside their shared home in the 9000 block of Centerway Road in Gaithersburg.

On Sunday, Aug. 31, at about 2:42 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting. 

First responders found Sorto suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Division determined Quintanilla was responsible and a warrant charging him with first-degree murder was issued.

Quintanilla made it all the way to Texas before being busted, officials said. He is being held there pending his extradition back to Montgomery County to face the murder charge.

to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE