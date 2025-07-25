Florida Man Hits Montgomery County With Tech Scam Targeting Elderly Woman, Police Say

A 31-year-old Florida man is facing charges after allegedly scamming an elderly Montgomery County woman out of $20,000 in a bogus tech support refund scheme, police said.

Charles Horlesen, of Kissimmee, FL, was arrested Wednesday, July 23, in Queen Anne’s County, according to Montgomery County Police.

The investigation began on Monday, July 21, when Horlesen allegedly met with the woman, who believed she had a problem with her Norton antivirus software.

Police said she was told she had received too much money back — and was instructed to withdraw $20,000 in cash and hand it over to Horlesen to "resolve the issue."

She did.

Detectives identified Horlesen through investigative efforts and tracked him down with help from the FBI Baltimore Field Office, Fairfax County Police, and Prince George’s County Police.

He was taken into custody two days after the scam and charged with:

Theft of $1,500 to under $25,000;

Conspiracy to commit theft;

Obtaining property from a vulnerable adult.

Horlesen was released on bond Thursday, July 24.

Police believe there may be additional victims in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area.

