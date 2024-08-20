First-Grade Teacher In Montgomery County Arrested In Connection To Fentanyl-Related Death: PD

Sarah Katherine Magid, an educator with the county's public schools, was arrested on Monday following a search and seizure warrant by the DEA and local police at her Burtonsville home following an investigation into a March 2024 overdose.

An autopsy later determined that the DC man's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, following the man's death, it was determined that the man was in Maryland in the days leading to his death, and during the investigation, it was discovered that a person named "Sarah" had been in contact with the victim.

"Sarah" was later identified as Magid.

The investigation led to detectives obtaining warrants to search Magid's Burtonsville home and to arrest her. She was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where she was awaiting a bond hearing on Tuesday.

No details about possible charges were announced.

Magid was taken into custody without incident "on the strength of an arrest warrant for violations of Maryland’s controlled dangerous substance statutes," police said.

