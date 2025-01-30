Fake Cop Forces Way Into Gaithersburg Home, Demands Money At Gunpoint: Police

Montgomery County Police say the break-in happened at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, when a man knocked on the door of a home in the 200 block of Hannes Street.

When the homeowner answered, the suspect flashed a badge from inside his jacket and falsely identified himself as a police officer before stepping inside, officials said.

Once inside, the suspect pulled out a black handgun and demanded money while making threats. After a tense encounter, he left the residence, police said. It is unclear if the imposter made off with any cash or property.

Officers from the Fourth District conducted a neighborhood canvass and issued a lookout, but the suspect was not located.

He is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 45 to 50 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, with a stocky build, salt-and-pepper hair, and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black surgical mask, black jacket, dark jeans, and a striped button-down shirt.

Montgomery County detectives are actively investigating and urging anyone with information to come forward.

