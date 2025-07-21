Eduardo Valdivia, 41, of Gaithersburg, was found guilty on Friday, July 18 of a bevy of sex offenses by a jury in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Valdivia, a former Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI for over a decade, owned DC Fine Line Tattoos, located in the 9800 block of Washingtonian Boulevard in Gaithersburg, officials said.

The shop became the center of a disturbing investigation in late 2024 when two women came forward accusing Valdivia of rape.

According to prosecutors, the victims believed they were communicating with modeling professionals when they were actually speaking to Valdivia, who used several fake identities.

Those included “Lalo Brown” and “L. Boogie,” as well as “Dr. Tiffany Kim,” who he portrayed as a female psychologist and the CEO of a successful modeling agency.

The ruse worked.

Two women in their early 20s were separately invited to the Gaithersburg studio for what they believed were photo shoots or modeling tryouts.

One of them was later assaulted again at a nearby hotel, prosecutors said. A third woman, who was just 18 at the time, came forward after reading media coverage of Valdivia’s arrest.

She reported being raped by him in 2022 at a different tattoo studio he operated in the 12000 block of Travilah Road in Potomac.

Photos submitted as court evidence — including hallway views and the studio interiors — show where the assaults allegedly took place.

One room featured studio lights, a backdrop, couches, and massage tables, which prosecutors said were used to stage the fake photo shoots and gain the women’s trust.

Valdivia was arrested in November 2024 after the first two victims positively identified him. A third came forward shortly after. His arrest drew national headlines due to his position at the FBI and the calculated nature of the deception.

Valdivia was convicted of six counts of second-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense.

When he is sentenced in October, he faces up to 122 years in prison.

