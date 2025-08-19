Edgard Castro-Contreras, 21, was found guilty on Friday, April 4, of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and multiple other charges tied to the November 2022 gang-related ambush that left 20-year-old Edvin Agustin Leon dead in Silver Spring, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The second victim, Alex Castro Sabrian, was shot several times but survived by playing dead. He then crawled through a quarter-mile of Northwest Stream Valley Park, crying for help until neighbors called 911, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, officials announced that Castro-Contreras was sentenced to life in prison, plus 52 years.

According to state prosecutors, the victims were lured behind 9074 Piney Branch Road, where they were stripped of their belongings and executed after being accused by MS-13 members of breaking gang rules.

Castro Sabrian later identified Castro-Contreras and Sender Godoy-Lemus as two of the suspects.

Investigators said Godoy-Lemus traveled from Fairfax in Virginia to the murder scene, then fled through Takoma Park and Washington, DC, minutes after the killing.

The case is part of a wider investigation involving six alleged MS-13 gang members.

Brayan Bonilla-Andrade has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing. Trials for Jonathan Videz Martinez and Carlo Yaque Del Cid are still pending.

Godoy-Lemus’ trial ended in a hung jury. Prosecutors will retry the case.

