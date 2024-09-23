Drug Dealer Avoids Life In Prison For Fatal Fentanyl OD Of Maryland Teen: DOJ

Silver Spring's Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick,” 24, was charged with the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of teen Landen Hausman, of Bethesda, US Attorney Erek Barron announced.

Last week, Kefyalew pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death. He faces up to 20 years in prison after his plea, previously having faced a lifetime behind bars.

Due to the fatal overdose in January 2022, investigators said they discovered a counterfeit pill that appeared to be 30mg of oxycodone and alleged texts between Hausman and Kefyalew.

The pill was later tested by a forensic chemist and turned up positive for fentanyl, authorities said. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death a fentanyl overdose.

Prosecutors said that an analysis of Hausman's cell phone revealed several conversations between the victim and a contact saved as “Mick” where they discussed meeting for a drug deal.

During the investigation, a witness told police that the victim purchased “percs” from an individual known as “Mick,” describing the “percs” to be small blue pills, which matched the pill found at the time of Hausman's death.

Officials noted that in August 2021, Kefyalew was issued a criminal citation for possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, and during that incident, investigators found a small blue pill stamped with the writing “M 30” within the baggie of marijuana located in a vehicle where Kefyalew was seated at the time of his arrest.

The pill was tested and was determined to be fentanyl, as well.

In March 2022, officers conducted a search warrant on Kefyalew’s vehicle, which led to the seizure of two cell phones, one of which contained multiple messages “indicative of drug trafficking.”

According to prosecutors, one of the messages from October 2021 involved a person advising Kefyalew that people using “percs” should get Narcan to prevent overdoses.

They also made note that Kefyalew knew that his victim was vulnerable based on his "appearance, school attendance and age, i.e., that he was less than 18 years old."

Kefyalew has been detained pending his sentencing.

