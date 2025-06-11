DNA From DC Arrest Links Man To 2024 Montgomery County Murder, Police Say

Bulfrano Martinez-Maldonado, 38, is accused of killing 49-year-old Mynor Rene Lara Salguero, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the 8000 block of Blair Mill Road on Dec. 16, 2024, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Lara Salguero’s death a homicide.

Police say Martinez-Maldonado was with the victim shortly before the killing.

He was arrested the following month in Washington, DC, on an unrelated outstanding warrant. During that arrest in January 2025, officers collected a DNA sample.

“The Montgomery County Crime Laboratory analyzed the DNA collected from Martinez-Maldonado and determined that it was connected to Lara Salguero’s homicide,” police said.

A first-degree murder warrant was obtained on Tuesday, June 10.

Martinez-Maldonado is currently being held in a detention center in Arizona, where he is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

