Daniel Paul Shay Accused Of Killing Mother Victoria Shay

A Maryland man is accused of murdering his mother — and police say his roommate helped hide the body.

Daniel Paul Shay and Dwayne Anthony Embrey

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Montgomery County Police said they were called just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, to the 18600 block of Muncaster Road in Derwood for a missing person report.

Inside the home, officers met Daniel Paul Shay, 60, who claimed he hadn’t seen his 81-year-old mother, Victoria Ellen Shay, in days. But detectives quickly found signs that something violent had happened inside the house.

Investigators said they later discovered Victoria Shay’s body dumped near Route 124 and Brink Road. Police then arrested Daniel Shay and charged him with first-degree murder. 

Detectives also say his roommate, Dwayne Anthony Embrey, 59, tried to help cover up the crime, and he has since been charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Embrey was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 17, and is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Victoria Shay’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where the official cause and manner of death will be determined. Police said the case remains an active homicide investigation.

