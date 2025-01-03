Convicted Sex Trafficker On The Run After Tampering With Ankle Monitor In Montgomery County: PD

Montgomery County detectives are calling on the community to help find a convicted sex trafficker who disappeared after tampering with his ankle monitor.

Ernest Gerald Wilkerson who was convicted in February of two counts of sex trafficking and two prostitution-related charges, vanished a month later in March.

Police say his ankle monitor was tampered with on March 7, just weeks after his conviction. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest five days later, but Wilkerson remains at large.

Authorities are now renewing their efforts to locate Wilkerson and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips leading to his arrest.

Wilkerson’s last known location was in Montgomery County before going rogue and has been missing ever since..

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.