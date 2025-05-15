Convicted MS-13 Gang Member Slipped Through Cracks Four Times Before Arrest In Maryland: ICE

Nelson Vladimir Amaya-Benitez, a 26-year-old Salvadoran national who had already been deported once, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Gaithersburg, the agency announced.

Amaya-Benitez, a “validated MS-13 gang member,” has a long criminal record that includes convictions for armed robbery, vehicle theft, drug possession, and more, ICE officials said.

He had already been removed from the US in 2019 but illegally reentered the country at an unknown date and location, federal officials said.

Since then, authorities say he has racked up multiple new arrests in Maryland, but each time, authorities allegedly refused to honor ICE detainers—allowing him to go free.

“ICE lodged five detainers—four of which were not honored—allowing him to return to the streets and reoffend time and time again,” said ICE Baltimore Acting Field Office Director Nikita Baker. “This pattern is unacceptable.”

Amaya-Benitez’s criminal history, according to ICE, includes:

2016 : Arrested and convicted in Texas for marijuana possession;

: Arrested and convicted in Texas for marijuana possession; 2016 : Arrested and later convicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest in Texas;

: Arrested and later convicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest in Texas; 2017 : Arrested and convicted in Montgomery County for robbery;

: Arrested and convicted in Montgomery County for robbery; 2022 : Arrested for theft in Montgomery County. ICE detainer declined;

: Arrested for theft in Montgomery County. ICE detainer declined; 2023 : Arrested for motor vehicle theft, rogue and vagabond. ICE detainer declined.;

: Arrested for motor vehicle theft, rogue and vagabond. ICE detainer declined.; 2023 : Arrested and convicted for second-degree malicious burning. ICE detainer declined;

: Arrested and convicted for second-degree malicious burning. ICE detainer declined; 2024: Arrested and convicted for attempted motor vehicle theft. ICE detainer declined.

ICE says Amaya-Benitez has repeatedly “jeopardized the safety of Maryland communities” and is urging law enforcement to honor detainers in the future.

“We strongly encourage our local law enforcement partners to honor our detainers to ensure that dangerous individuals like this are held accountable and removed from our communities to protect the law-abiding residents we serve,” Baker said.

Amaya-Benitez is currently being held in ICE custody.

