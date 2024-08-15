Christian Ronaldo Guillen leaves behind a lasting legacy of love after the Silver Spring man crashed into a metal light support pole in White Oak, causing catastrophic injuries that claimed his life on Saturday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lockwood Drive and Columbia Pike.

Since his death, friends, well-wishers, and the community are rallying around Guillen's family as they continue reeling from his unexpected death.

"Although many of you from school knew me as his cousin—because that’s how we always introduced each other—the truth is, Christian was my childhood best friend," Odelys Payano said.

"Our mothers were pregnant with us at the same time, just two months apart, and they became inseparable shortly after my mom walked into her hair salon one day."

A service celebrating Guillen's life has been scheduled from between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at the Iglesia Misionera Pentecostal la Rinidadat 4900 10th Street NE in DC.

"My family and I are deeply saddened by this tragedy, another well-wisher said. "This unfortunate news affects all who knew Christian and his mother, Maritza. Please consider doing anything you can to help (during this difficult time)."

According to Payano, Guillen's "passing has completely shattered the lives of those who knew him.

"I confidently told his mother that his memorial would be overflowing with the love and presence of those whose lives he touched."

With an assist from the family's church, which is rallying around Guillen's family, thousands of dollars have been raised in the days following his death as they prepare for Friday's memorial service.

"Such an unexpected loss," Dionela Garcia posted on social media. "If any of you could please help by donating or sharing."

The GoFundMe for the family can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.