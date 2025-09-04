Charles Newton Townsend IV, 49, of Gaithersburg, was arrested after a girl reported she had been inappropriately touched at the Quince Orchard Library over the summer, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced Thursday, Sept. 4.

Officers identified Townsend on Wednesday, July 30, after the child came forward with the disturbing allegation.

Investigators later reviewed surveillance footage and say it showed two separate interactions between Townsend and children, raising additional red flags.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and took Townsend into custody less than a week later.

He has been charged with two counts each of fourth-degree sexual contact and second-degree assault.

Townsend is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Police believe there could be other victims and are urging parents whose children may have visited the Quince Orchard Library to speak with them and contact detectives if they have any information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.