'Brazen' Metrobus Shooter Who Killed Maryland Teen In Front Of Packed Bus Faces Life In Prison

Trevon Hatcherson-Ross, 23, who has no known address, was convicted Wednesday, May 14, on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges for a February 2023 bus shooting in Silver Spring, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Hatcherson-Ross faces two potential life sentences plus another 45 years when he returns to court for sentencing in August, prosecutors said.

The deadly shooting happened on Feb. 17, 2023, on a Metro Transit bus traveling along Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring.

Prosecutors said the victims, including 19-year-old Justice Elliott, boarded the bus at a stop on Lockwood Drive.

Moments later, surveillance video showed Hatcherson-Ross peering onto the bus in the victims’ direction while wearing a balaclava-style mask, according to officials.

He boarded the bus, walked toward Elliott, and shot him, prosecutors said.

Elliott returned fire before Hatcherson-Ross turned his weapon on a second victim. His gun reportedly malfunctioned, but he quickly racked it again and fired another shot, officials said.

The incident was caught on camera.

*CAUTION: GRAPHIC IMAGERY*

The bus was full of passengers at the time, authorities noted.

Hatcherson-Ross fled after firing the shots. Elliott was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

“This level of brazen and senseless violence on public transportation cannot be tolerated,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement. “We are thankful that justice has prevailed, and the defendant will be held fully accountable.”

