Bowie Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Crash With BMW In Brookeville, Police Say

The victim, 30-year-old Patrick Adam Smith of Bowie, was killed in the crash, which was reported around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, near the 22000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Brookeville, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Investigators said Smith was heading north on New Hampshire Avenue on his black 2006 Triumph Rocket III when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control and collided with a silver 2013 BMW 128i traveling south.

Despite first responders' lifesaving effort, Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the BMW was unharmed,.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

