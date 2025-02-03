Bloody Argument In Gaithersburg Restaurant Ends With Face Slashing: Police

Jovani Ramos, 31, of Gaithersburg, was arrested and charged after allegedly attacking another man at Cancun Mexican Restaurant.

Specifically, Ramos was charged this week with:

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Intoxicated endangerment.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2024, when officers responded to the 100 block of East Diamond Avenue for a reported stabbing.

Investigators say Ramos and the victim were involved in a verbal argument that quickly turned physical.

At some point, Ramos pulled out a knife and slashed the victim’s face, leaving him with a laceration.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Ramos as the suspect and took him into custody.

He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

