Blood-Soaked Man Dies At Hospital After Police-Involved Incident In MoCo: AG (Developing)

Officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department responded around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 24 to a disturbance on the 300 block of North Summit Avenue, authorities said, and when they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground, covered in blood, conscious, and acting erratically.

According to the IID, the man stood up and walked away before officers restrained him on the ground while awaiting fire and rescue personnel. During that time, the man became unconscious and stopped breathing.

Officers provided emergency medical aid until fire and rescue crews arrived. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Thursday.

The IID said it plans to release the name of the man and the officers involved within two business days, though that timeline could be extended. Body-worn camera footage from the incident is expected to be made public within 20 business days, barring delays.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the man’s death.

