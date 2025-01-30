Backyard Flock Quarantined, Depopulated After Bird Flu Detected In Montgomery County

Laboratory testing confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI), a deadly airborne virus that spreads easily among birds.

Maryland Department of Agriculture officials have taken swift action to prevent further spread, ensuring that birds from the infected flock will not enter the food system.

Final confirmation from the US Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory is still pending, with results expected in the coming days, health officials said.

HPAI is transmitted through nasal and eye secretions, manure, and contaminated surfaces. It can spread from flock to flock via wild birds, infected poultry, contaminated equipment, and caretakers’ clothing and shoes.

The virus poses a serious threat to poultry, affecting chickens, ducks, turkeys, and certain wild bird species, including geese and raptors.

Backyard flock owners in Maryland are required to register their flocks with the Department of Agriculture to help contain outbreaks and protect the state’s poultry industry.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, urging poultry owners to enhance biosecurity measures and report any signs of illness in their birds immediately.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.