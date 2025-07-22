After 40 Years In US, Reza Zavvar Detained By ICE While Walking His Dog In Gaithersburg

Reza Zavvar, a longtime Maryland resident and green card holder, was detained by ICE on June 28 while walking his dog Duke in Gaithersburg, according to a letter written by his sister, Maryam.

“It started like any other morning for Reza, with a refreshing walk alongside his beloved dog, Duke,” she wrote. “As Duke sniffed around for just the right spot, an unmarked vehicle suddenly pulled up.

"Before Reza could react, ICE agents emerged, swiftly apprehending him and placing him in their car," his sister added. "Two agents then took charge of a visibly trembling Duke, leading him back to Reza’s home and entrusting him to his devastated mother.”

Zavvar was initially held in Baltimore, but was soon transferred out of state to a privately run detention center in Texas, Maryam wrote. The move has left him isolated and largely cut off from his legal team and loved ones, including Duke, who he rescued last year.

“Reza has been held without a clear end in sight,” she added.

The campaign to help bring Zavvar home is outlined in a GoFundMe organized by friends and family, which has raised more than $37,000 as of Tuesday, July 22.

“Reza's detention is not only unjust but also a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the flaws in our immigration system that have long affected the most marginalized communities in the US,” organizers wrote.

“We are racing against time. His attorney has until the end of next week to file the legal response that could stop his deportation. But legal defense is expensive, and Zavvar's family cannot do this alone.”

Zavvar first arrived in the United States in 1985, after his family sold everything they owned to start a new life. They settled in Maryland, where Zavvar and his sister attended college, volunteered in the community, and helped launch local businesses.

A UMBC graduate, Zavvar worked the past six years as a professional recruiter, helping others find jobs in both local and federal government, his sister wrote.

In high school, he was a standout football player, known by friends as a “gentle giant.” His sister recalled how he once risked his life to save a friend who had fallen through the ice of a frozen lake — crawling out himself to pull him to safety.

In more recent years, Zavvar moved home to help care for his ailing 94-year-old grandmother, and adopted Duke from a local shelter, his loved ones say.

He has long been known among friends and neighbors for small but meaningful acts of kindness — from helping elderly neighbors to making sandwiches for Skid Row.

“Reza’s fate remains tragically uncertain. The government has stated its intention to deport him, though his destination is unclear,” Maryam wrote. “After 40 years of living in the US, Reza knows no other home.

"He waits in a privately run detention center, thousands of miles from anything familiar, while bureaucrats decide his future," her letter states. "It feels as though considerations of humanity, personal dignity, or legality are disregarded in this painful process.”

Those looking to help #FreeReza can donate to the GoFundMe here.

“Reza is a kind, compassionate person — a devoted grandson and uncle, nephew and brother, neighbor and friend," his sister said. "He has quietly contributed to his community for years, always ready to lend a hand or offer support to both those he knows personally and those he does not."

Now he needs our help.”

