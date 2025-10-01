$24M COVID Scam Lands Gaithersburg Accountant In Prison, Ordered To Repay Millions: Feds

Now he’s going to federal prison.

Harold Dotson, 54, of Gaithersburg, was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 30, to three years in federal prison and ordered to pay back the millions he stole during an elaborate scheme, the US Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors said Dotson ran H&M Tax Service, also known as H&M Financial Group, in Montgomery County.

From April 2020 through January 2022, as the pandemic raged, Dotson used his accounting know-how to cook up fake loan applications under the CARES Act, they added.

He filed dozens of bogus PPP and EIDL loan requests for businesses that didn’t exist, padding employee counts, payroll costs, and revenue.

When the paperwork and numbers didn’t add up, prosecutors said Dotson simply created fake IRS tax forms to back the lies.

“Dotson also routinely created false and fraudulent Internal Revenue Service tax forms,” prosecutors wrote.

Dotson’s scams weren’t small-time.

Working with Ahmed Sary, 47, of Brooklyn, Maryland, and others, he funneled more than 115 fraudulent loans worth nearly $21.3 million into accounts controlled by his crew.

In exchange for his services, Dotson pocketed between 2 percent and 27 percent of the proceeds — more than $828,000 in total.

But instead of stashing it away, prosecutors said Dotson went on a gambling bender.

He blew the cash at Maryland Live, Horseshoe, and MGM National Harbor casinos, and even used it to bankroll a Las Vegas trip.

Sary was sentenced in June 2024 to seven years in prison. Dotson now joins him behind bars.

In addition to his prison term, a judge also ordered Dotson to serve six months of home confinement and to pay back $24,807,432 in restitution.

