Winning $50K Scratcher Sold At Maryland Liquor Store To Persistent Frederick County Player

After what now looks like a modest Keno win of $465, an enthusiastic Frederick County Lottery player decided to test his luck with a scratch-off ticket.

Which led to the purchase another scratch-off ticket.

Then another scratch-off.

Then, what started as a $30 gamble led to the fateful purchase of a 200X The Cash scratcher that landed for a second-tier $50,000 prize at Paddock Wine & Spirits in Woodbine.

According to Lottery officials, the Frederick County man purchased a $30 scratch-off with some of his Keno prize proceeds. He won $30 and so he bought another $30 instant ticket, winning $40 on that game.

Next, he bought the 200X The Cash scratch-off and scored one of the game’s six second-tier $50,000 prizes.

“He loves it,” the winner’s wife said of Keno when the pair visited Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim the prize. “He plays all the time."

According to Lottery officials, "It’s the first time the Keno player has ever won such a large prize.

"The husband and wife, who are proud parents of a young canine, say a fence is on the list of possible projects funded by the Lottery windfall."

