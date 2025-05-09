William Joseph Murrow, 43, formerly of Frederick County, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for preying on a girl under the age of 18 until her mother caught wind of his actions, federal officials say.

According to court documents, Murrow sexually abused and exploited a minor by soliciting images and engaging in sexual acts with her.

The abuse occurred for more than 18 months, ending when the child’s mother discovered the abuse and reported it to the police.

When he is released from prison, Murrow was ordered by a judge to register as a sex offender for life and will serve 20 years of supervised release.

