Video: Arrest Of Pregnant Shoplifters In Frederick Captured On Newly-Released Bodycam Footage

A pair of pregnant women who were caught red-handed stealing from stores in Frederick County tried to pull a fast one on police investigators but were not swift enough to avoid time behind bars in an instance that was caught on recently released footage by Transparency Bodycam on YouTube. 

Mirela Sardaru (right) and Melinsa Stefan

 Photo Credit: Transparency Bodycam / Frederick County Police
 Photo Credit: Frederick County Police

Around 5:06 PM on March 27, 2024

 Photo Credit: Transparency Bodycam
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

On March 27, California resident Mirela Sardaru, 36, and Melinsa Stefan, 21, who was identified by her Italian passport, were both taken into custody during a traffic stop after being connected to several thefts in the area when they targeted local shops (click here for the original story on this incident by Daily Voice).

Officers from the Frederick Police Department were called to investigate a reported theft in the unit block of East Patrick Street, where two shoplifters were allegedly moving between stores downtown and taking items before heading north down North Market Street.

While on patrol in the vicinity of North Market Street and East Church Street, officers spotted Sardaru driving with Stefan in the front seat, leading to a traffic stop, where evidence of stolen items was recovered.

During the investigation, the officers recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen items from multiple stores throughout the region from Sardaru and Stefan, who were both arrested and jailed.

"So, we're going to the jail now," an officer says to one of the women as she sits in the back of his police car. "For theft and conspiracy."

"But I'm pregnant," one of the women says.

"I don't care if you're pregnant, don't steal things," the officer replies.

The video released Transparency Bodycam that has been viewed more than 180,000 times as of press time.

