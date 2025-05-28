Cabrera, 22, a decorated veteran and former police officer in Maryland, was one of two killed in a violent three-vehicle crash that shut down I-70 in Frederick County over the weekend.

According to his family, Cabrera was behind the wheel of a box truck when a BMW SUV slammed into the back of it near Exit 62 in New Market around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Maryland State Police said the impact forced Cabrera’s truck across the grassy median and into the path of a tractor trailer on the eastbound side.

Both trucks veered off the highway and into a wooded area, where they caught fire.

Cabrera and another passenger in the box truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes for Cabrera began pouring in within hours.

A GoFundMe launched to support his grieving family described him as “a light to everybody who knew him” — a son, a brother, a veteran, and “an amazing boyfriend.”

Before the crash, Cabrera had already lived a life of public service.

He joined the US Army in 2021, serving as an electronic warfare specialist, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was honorably discharged after nearly a year of service.

In January 2024, he joined the City of Gaithersburg Police Department, where he patrolled neighborhoods, responded to emergency calls, and served the public until leaving the department in October of that year.

"His family and loved ones are facing a great tragedy and a loss that cannot be described," organizers wrote.

"We want to give Rony the memorial he deserves and to honor his memory," Julian Lee continued. "We aim to provide support for the family that he left behind."

