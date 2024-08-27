Two Rescued From Roofs Of Restaurants Following Downtown Frederick Building Fire

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, crews were called to the 100 block of North Market Street, where there was a reported fire with entrapment.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by smoke showing from the River Bar and Grill and Agave 137 Tequila Bar & Grill, both of which have apartments in the back of the building.

According to fire officials, during a search, two people were found on the roof of each building who were rescued, and two others had to be escorted out of the area safely.

The road was closed to traffic, and "with an aggressive fire attack, crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other buildings and it was placed under control in under 20 minutes."

One person was evaluated for minor injuries, but declined treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The fire resulted in nearly a dozen people being displaced, who are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, North Market Street was still closed from Patrick Street to 3rd Street.

