Two Frederick Teens Busted In Simultaneous Police Raids Following Gun, Drug Probe: Sheriff

On Monday, Nov. 3, members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office executed two search warrants simultaneously, leading to the arrests of Benjamin Daniel Orellana Waltemath, 18, and Julius Carter Benjamin, 16, in the Jefferson Place neighborhood.

According to investigators, detectives conducted a search of a home in the 5900 block of Jefferson Commons Way, where they seized a rifle, a handgun, numerous magazines, ammunition, cannabis products, cash, and "other evidence."

Following the search, Orellana Waltemath was charged with:

Two counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a minor;

Handgun in a vehicle;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle;

Possession of a firearm without a serial number;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Deadly weapon on school property;

Possession with intent to distribute – cannabis.

It is further alleged that Orellana Waltemath possessed a gun inside the high school in October.

At the same time, the Frederick Police Department Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 6100 block of Jefferson Pike.

Once the home was secured, detectives conducted a search of the home and associated vehicles, officials said.

Detectives located and seized a handgun with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, and other associated evidence.

In response to that investigation, Benjamin was arrested and charged as an adult with:

Possession of a firearm by a minor;

Alter firearm identification number;

Conspiracy: possession with intent to distribute – cannabis.

The investigation is ongoing.

