Two Charged With Murder Of Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea

Weeks after a young Silver Spring man was shot and killed on I-70 in Maryland, police say they’ve arrested two suspects in the highway ambush that left two others hurt.

Francisco Javier Sanchez-Juarez (left) and&nbsp;Jeffrey Josue Diaz

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Francisco Javier Sanchez-Juarez, 28, and Jeffrey Josue Diaz, 24, both of Howard County, were taken into custody without incident on Saturday, June 29, 2025, according to Maryland State Police.

They are charged with first-degree murder and multiple firearm-related offenses and are being held without bond at the Frederick County Detention Center, officials said.

The arrests stem from a deadly June 14 shooting that occurred around 11:55 p.m. near eastbound I-70 and Route 27 in Mount Airy, not long after the victim had left an event at the Frederick Fairgrounds, according to earlier reports.

Police say Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea, 20, was killed inside a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck carrying six men. Two other passengers were wounded, while three others escaped injury.

Detectives from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit led the investigation with assistance from multiple agencies, including MSP’s Digital Forensic Lab, Forensic Sciences Division, and the Frederick and Howard County Police Departments.

Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

