Two Airlifted, One Hospitalized After Fiery Rollover Crash On I-70 In Frederick

It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, in the westbound lanes of I-70 between Hollow Road and Harmony Road in Myersville, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue officials.

When crews arrived, they were met with a chaotic scene: three vehicles, major wreckage — and two people trapped inside.

Firefighters worked quickly to extricate the victims while EMS coordinated landing zones for Maryland State Police Trooper 3, which airlifted two adults with serious injuries to nearby trauma centers.

A third adult was transported by ground with injuries that were also considered serious, authorities said.

Westbound lanes were completely shut down as crews worked through the night to stabilize the victims, clear the wreckage, and investigate the cause.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

