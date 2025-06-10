Twice-Deported Non-US Citizen Faces Child Porn Charges, Deportation In Frederick: Sheriff

Julio Alfredo Rodas-Mariona, 39, was arrested on Monday, June 9, after detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the US Marshals executed a search warrant on Parkland Place, officials announced.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tipped off local investigators about graphic content shared on a social media platform.

That tip led detectives to discover Rodas-Mariona "engaged in a sexually explicit behavior while he observed and recorded an unknown minor child, aged 10-13, engaged in a sexual act on a video call."

Investigators said multiple electronic devices were seized from his home.

He is charged with child pornography - filming sexual act and possession of child pornography.

Rodas-Mariona was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Following the arrest, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer on Rodas-Mariona through its 287(g) program, which flags individuals believed to be “removable aliens.”

“Rodas-Mariona has previously been deported from the United States on two separate occasions,” the sheriff’s office said.

He will be handed over to ICE after local charges are resolved.

“The 287(g) program is a law enforcement tool that serves as a deterrent to criminal illegal aliens,” officials added.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.