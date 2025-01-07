Triple Checked and Verified: Grocery Run Lands Frederick County Couple $30K Lottery Prize

The husband and wife, who’ve played Lottery games for years, had to check the ticket three times before they believed their eyes and good fortune.

“We had to look at it about three times,” the husband said after scratching the $3 ticket at home.

Their biggest win before this?

A humble $1,000 jackpot two years ago.

“After that, it was all downhill ... Until this!” the wife quipped while claiming the prize with her husband at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The life-altering ticket came from the Food Lion in Thurmont’s Orchard Village shopping center.

With their winnings, the couple plans to buy a shiny new pickup truck and keep their eyes on an even bigger prize.

“Oh yeah ... We’re going to hit it again, only for a little bit more, maybe $250,000,” the husband said.

The Food Lion, meanwhile, scored a $300 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

The couple’s win marks the second of six top prizes on the Peppermint Payout game, with hundreds of thousands of smaller prizes still up for grabs.

