Traffic Stop Of Teen Leads To Weapons, Eluding Charges For Group In Frederick: Police

There were no shortage of charges for a trio who did their best, but weren't quick enough to avoid their arrests on weapon, burglary, and other charges.

According to a spokesperson from the Frederick County Police Department, at around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, officers on patrol attempted to stop a 19-year-old driver in the area of Madison Street and Carrollton Street, though Anthony Lee Ferguson, Jr. continued on before stopping near the intersection of Logan Street and Sherman Avenue, at which point three passengers got out and fled on foot.

Ferguson was detained at the vehicle, and a 17-year-old juvenile was stopped nearby while attempting to run away while discarding multiple firearms.

A search of the area the teen was apprehended led to the discovery of three handguns, and further investigation led to the recovery of a fourth.

Investigators made note that one of the handguns was reported stolen out of Virginia and two were privately-made "ghost guns."

The minor was charged as an adult at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on weapons-related charges, officials said.

A third person involved, 22-year-old Daente Xavier Sewell, was found hiding in a fenced-in the backyard of a Frederick home without permission, was also arrested, charged with burglary and later released.

Ferguson was charged with "must-appear traffic citations" for fleeing and eluding and operating an unregistered vehicle, and a payable traffic citation for failing to stop at a stop sign.

He too was released after being cited by the police.

