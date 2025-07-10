Thomas Smallwood, 38, of Cumberland, was riding in a vehicle that was pulled over around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, near New Design Road for an traffic violation, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

During the stop, a deputy suspected drug activity and called in a K9 unit, which alerted to the odor of narcotics, officials said.

A search of the vehicle and its occupants led to the discovery of drugs concealed on Smallwood.

The following was recovered, according to the sheriff's office:

33 containers of suspected fentanyl (approx. 45.7 grams);

12 containers of suspected cocaine (approx. 8.4 grams).

Smallwood is currently under supervision by the Maryland Department of Parole & Probation for a 2022 armed robbery conviction in Baltimore, officials noted.

The sheriff's office charged Smallwood with:

CDS Possession of a large amount, fentanyl (felony);

CDS Possession with intent to distribute, fentanyl (felony);

CDS Possession with intent to distribute, cocaine (felony);

CDS Possession not cannabis, fentanyl (misdemeanor);

CDS Possession not cannabis, cocaine (misdemeanor).

Smallwood is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

