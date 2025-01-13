Teen With Stolen Handgun Linked To Federal Theft Case Arrested After Frederick Stop: Sheriff

Last week, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office stopped a silver Toyota Camry on Urbana Pike that had three people inside, all under the age of 21.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies immediately detected the odor of marijuana and observed open containers of alcohol in plain view.

After removing the occupants from the car, a search uncovered a loaded Canik TP9 9mm handgun concealed in one of the passengers’ pants.

The gun was identified as one of 13 firearms stolen from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) in West Virginia last summer that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has been actively working to recover.

The teen was arrested, transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, and charged as an adult with the following offenses:

Possession of firearm/minor;

Possession of firearm/minor (ammunition);

Regulated firearm: stolen/sell etc.;

Loaded handgun on person;

Handgun on person;

Loaded handgun in vehicle;

Handgun in vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

