Teen Charged As Adult For Stabbing Victim In The Back During Frederick Fight, Sheriff Says

Before midnight on Saturday, Aug. 10, deputies were called to an area hospital, where there was a teenager suffering from a stab wound sustained during a fight in the Ballenger neighborhood earlier that night.

Following the fight, the victim was taken to an area trauma center in stable condition, and the initial investigation determined he was in the area to fight the suspect who then attacked and stabbed him repeatedly in the back.

On Sunday, members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the stabbing in the Ballenger neighborhood. The victim has since recovered and was released from the hospital.

The teen is being charged as an adult with first- and second-degree assault, as well as carrying a weapon with the intent to injure.

It remains under investigation.

