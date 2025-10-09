Jones died on Sunday, Oct. 5, leaving behind two young daughters, Jah’daya and Miyarah, and a community still trying to process the shock of his death.

His loved ones say his absence has left “an enormous void” in their lives.

“He was our rock, our sole provider,” Moleata Weedon said. “As we navigate through our grief, we are also faced with the daunting reality of financial uncertainty.”

Jones was remembered by loved ones for his "radiant smile, infectious laughter" and for living a life "full of energy, creativity, and deep love for those around him."

"He was a man of many beautiful qualities-loving, intelligent, honest, thoughtful, and sensitive. His easygoing nature and vibrant spirit made him a joy to be around," his obituary reads.

"Remington had a unique way of lighting up any room, often described by his loved ones as 'FUNESTY' — a blend of fun and honesty, a word lovingly coined by DaddyGak to capture his truthfulness, even when a little white lie might have sufficed."

Weedon launched a fundraiser to help the "family stay afloat as they begin to rebuild their lives."

Weedon, who shared a child with Jones, described him as “a guiding light, a source of endless love, and the heart of our family.”

In a public tribute, she wrote that his “laughter, his wisdom, and his support shaped us in ways that will forever be a part of who we are.”

“Our grief is profound, but so is our love for him,” she wrote. “We will carry his love with us every day, cherishing the moments we had and honoring his legacy by living lives that would make him proud.”

He was also deeply proud of being a dad. His daughters, the obituary says, were “the pride and joy of his life.”

Others close to him echoed that heartbreak.

Wendy Kope, Jones’s mother-in-law, shared that her granddaughters are still asking where their dad is — a question that’s almost impossible to answer.

“It’s so heart-wrenching to look into their sweet little faces knowing he’s not coming home,” she said. “Please watch over your three girls. You are and will always be missed.”

A service celebrating Jones’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, with visitation one hour prior to the ceremony.

A GoFundMe, titled “Support Remington’s Daughters Jah’daya & Miyarah Jones,” has been created to help the family cover essential expenses and childcare in the wake of his death.

Weedon said every contribution will help them maintain stability “during this heartbreaking time.”

"We are deeply grateful for any support you can offer, whether it’s a donation or simply sharing," Weedon said.

"Your kindness and compassion will help us get through this incredibly challenging period. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Anyone wishing to support the family can visit the verified GoFundMe here.

"God Bless and rest your soul Remmington," Kope added. "Please watch over your three girls."

"You are and will always be missed! Praying for strength comfort and protection for my daughter and granddaughters."

