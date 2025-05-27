Overcast 68°

SHARE

Stolen SUV Crashes, Flips In Maryland; Driver Airlifted With Critical Injuries, Police Say

A driver in a stolen SUV flipped the vehicle in a high-speed crash after a hit-and-run in downtown Frederick, police said.

Maryland State Police helicopter

Maryland State Police helicopter

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers from the Frederick Police Department responded to the wreck just before 2 p.m. on Friday, May 23, at North Market Street and Routzahn Way, where multiple vehicles were involved in a rollover collision.

According to police, the crash happened when the driver of a Honda Pilot — a 22-year-old man from Woodbridge — was speeding northbound on Market Street and attempted to make a left turn onto Routzahn Way. 

While turning, the Honda struck two southbound vehicles and then rolled over before coming to a stop.

Investigators say the Honda had been reported stolen in a neighboring county, and had just been involved in a separate hit-and-run earlier that day in downtown Frederick.

The driver of the Honda sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center by the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit, officials said. Another driver was taken to Frederick Health Hospital with minor injuries.

A portion of North Market Street and Routzahn Way was shut down for more than two hours while the Frederick Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team investigated the scene.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE