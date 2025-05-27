Stolen SUV Crashes, Flips In Maryland; Driver Airlifted With Critical Injuries, Police Say

Officers from the Frederick Police Department responded to the wreck just before 2 p.m. on Friday, May 23, at North Market Street and Routzahn Way, where multiple vehicles were involved in a rollover collision.

According to police, the crash happened when the driver of a Honda Pilot — a 22-year-old man from Woodbridge — was speeding northbound on Market Street and attempted to make a left turn onto Routzahn Way.

While turning, the Honda struck two southbound vehicles and then rolled over before coming to a stop.

Investigators say the Honda had been reported stolen in a neighboring county, and had just been involved in a separate hit-and-run earlier that day in downtown Frederick.

The driver of the Honda sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center by the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit, officials said. Another driver was taken to Frederick Health Hospital with minor injuries.

A portion of North Market Street and Routzahn Way was shut down for more than two hours while the Frederick Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team investigated the scene.

