Something’s Rising In Frederick: Bakery de France To Expand, Add 125 Jobs

Gov. Wes Moore announced that the Rockville-based artisan bread maker is expanding in Frederick, opening a 176,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on its existing site at 8400 Bakery Way — a move expected to create 125 new full-time jobs by 2028.

“Bakery de France’s expansion in Frederick creates a unique link between past and future—an old-world bakery using its skill and artistry to support an exciting new investment and create new jobs,” Moore said.

The company, known for its all-natural, sustainably made breads, already supplies baguettes, rolls, and loaves to restaurants and retailers across the country.

The new facility, developed in partnership with Belgium-based La Lorraine Bakery Group, will help the company ramp up production as demand rises.

“This new facility represents an exciting step forward for Bakery de France — a chance to grow, innovate, and keep doing what we love most: baking exceptional bread for our customers,” said CEO Alexander Salameh.

The project is getting a $700,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, plus additional support from Frederick County and the City of Frederick, which approved a fast-track permitting process and local tax credits to keep the ovens firing on schedule, officials said.

Local officials say the expansion underscores Frederick’s status as a magnet for business growth — and one that smells pretty good, too.

“Bakery de France’s decision to expand in Frederick County underscores the vitality of our local economy and the dynamic opportunities our region offers,” said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.

“Frederick is thrilled when top employers like Bakery de France continue to invest in new facilities, production lines, and jobs here in our community,” added Mayor Michael O’Connor.

The new location will mark Bakery de France’s third facility in the United States, reinforcing Maryland’s position as a key hub for sustainable manufacturing.

