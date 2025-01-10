Snow Foils MoCo Shooter Accused Of Firing At SUV After Frederick Dispute: State Police

Gerome Alexander Quigley, 41, of Montgomery Village, is facing multiple attempted murder charges following an incident that played out early on Jan. 10 in Frederick.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, state police received a call of a shooting in progress in the westbound lanes of Route 340 in the area of Jefferson, where the caller reported that they were being followed and shot at by the driver of a gray Volkswagen.

When officers arrived, a spokesperson for the agency said that they found Quigley's vehicle stuck in the snow in the highway median. Quigley, allegedly impaired, was standing behind the car when police took him into custody without incident, officials said.

According to investigators, the incident began at the Country Hills Apartments in Frederick, where Quigley allegedly confronted the victims.

The gunfire erupted at the intersection of Ballenger Creek Pike and Ballenger Center Drive before the pursuit continued along Route 340.

The victims were unharmed, but their SUV wasn’t so lucky.

Crime scene investigators discovered bullet holes in the GMC Yukon, shattered glass from the driver’s window, and two projectiles lodged inside the vehicle, police said.

Shell casings were also recovered from Quigley’s Volkswagen, along with a loaded 9mm handgun near the scene.

Both vehicles were impounded as evidence, police said.

Quigley was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree attempted murder;

Two counts of second-degree attempted murder;

Use of a prohibited high-capacity magazine in the commission of a felony;

Multiple weapons offenses.

He was held at the Frederick County Central Booking facility pending an appearance before a district court commissioner.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.

